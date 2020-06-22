Shooting on Whitney Court sends 2 to the hospital in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting on Sunday night that sent two people to the hospital.

The call came in just after 9 p.m. for a shooting in the 3700 block of Whitney Court in Virginia Beach.

Police say two people were transported to a local hospital with injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip via p3tips.com.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as information becomes available.

