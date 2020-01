Photo courtesy of 10 On Your Side’s Photojournalist, Kevin Romm.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police in Norfolk are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead and two injured Sunday night.

Police say the call came in at 8:20 p.m. for the 7700 Block of Enfield Avenue.

Two men were transported to a local hospital. One man has life-threatening injuries.

10 On Your Side has a crew on the scene and is working to gather additional information.

#NPDNews. #NorfolkPD are on scene of a triple shooting in the 7700 block of Enfield Ave. One woman was found deceased on-scene. Two men were transported to SNGH, one has life-threatening injuries. Call received around 8:20 p.m. Submit a tip at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. pic.twitter.com/Dr81fvukMN — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) January 13, 2020

