SeaWorld, owner of Busch Gardens and Water Country USA, to furlough over 90% of employees

NATIONAL (WAVY) – According to an SEC filing, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment announced on Friday that the company plans to furlough more than 90% of employees in response to the coronavirus closures and social distancing efforts.

The company – who owns 12 parks nationwide including local amusement parks Water Country and Bush Gardens – stated that the temporary furlough period begins as of April 1 and employees will not be compensated after March 31.

The SEC filing did not specify whether the furlough affects each of the company’s 12 parks differently.

According to a letter sent to staff, active employee benefits end March 31 with the exception of healthcare covered under COBRA insurance. Employees are eligible for unemployment benefits.

The letter also states that employees affected by this are not guaranteed future employment, but the company plans to bring “Ambassadors” back once the park operations resume.

While theme-parks will remain closed until further notice, the company states that animal care experts will continue to look after the animals.

