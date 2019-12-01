Sailor dies following crash at JEB Fort Story; suspect in custody

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a fatal crash at Gate 8 onboard Joint Expeditionary Base Fort Story Saturday evening.

Police say at approximately 7:35 p.m. a civilian male entered the outbound driving at a high rate of speed.

The male crashed into a base security vehicle resulting in injuries to the suspect and the Master-at-Arms.

Both individuals were transported to Virginia Beach General Hospital according to officials.

The suspect remains in the hospital and the Master-at-Arms died from injuries following the crash.

Police say the name of the sailor will be released once family members have been notified.

The incident remains under investigation by Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the City of Virginia Beach Police Department.

