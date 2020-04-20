Portsmouth Police: Person shot with serious injuries on Duke Street

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police responded to the 1200 block of Duke Street for a gunshot wound victim on Sunday.

Dispatchers received the call at 8:15 p.m.

According to Portsmouth Police, a male victim was shot in the leg with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

At this time, police say no additional information is available.

Anyone with information related to this incident should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also submit anonymous tips through the P3Tips app.

This is a developing news story, stay with WAVY.com for updates.

