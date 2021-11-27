Portsmouth police investigating homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth police are investigating a homicide.

Police tell us it happened around 1:46 Saturday morning in the 4200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

Officials say when they arrived on the scene, they found a man with a fatal gunshot wound.

At this time police are still working to gather more details.

If you have any information about this incident you are urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393–8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.