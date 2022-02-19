Man found with fatal gunshot wound overnight on Mt Vernon Ave in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound overnight.

According to Portsmouth Police, the call for the shooting came in around 2:13 Saturday morning in the 600 block of Mount Vernon Avenue.

Officials tell 10 On Your Side when they arrived on the scene, they found a man with a fatal gunshot wound.

At this time we are working to gather more details including suspect information.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

