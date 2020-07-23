Police working barricade situation in Chesapeake with possible armed subject

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are working barricade situation in Chesapeake with a possible armed subject on Thursday afternoon.

The call came in just after 2:45 p.m. in the area of Jefferson Street and Bainbridge Boulevard. Police said once on the scene they encountered an armed subject who ran following a brief encounter with police.

The subject ran into a nearby residence and barricaded himself inside, and police said they are working to negotiate with the person.

As of 6 p.m., the incident is still active.

This is a breaking news story.