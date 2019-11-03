Police: Two people shot on Wickham Ave

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police in Newport News are investigating a shooting that left two people with injuries on Wickham Ave., Saturday Evening.

Dispatchers say the call came in just after 8:30 p.m.

Police say they found two adult victims in the 1800 block of Wickham Ave.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to police.

There is no suspect information at this time as the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a Breaking News Story, Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

