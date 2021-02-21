Police: Teenager injured in shooting on Garden Drive in Newport News

A close-up photo of police lights by night

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police say a teenager was injured in a shooting Sunday night.

The call came in around 10:35 p.m. for a shooting in the 1200 block of Garden Drive near the Stuart Gardens Apartments.

A police spokesperson said upon arrival, officers located the teenager suffering from what is believed to be a “non-life-threatening gunshot wound.”

The individual was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

There is no additional information.

This is a breaking news story.