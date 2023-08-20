CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police and Fire Units are currently searching for a teenage male who reportedly fell into the water from a train trestle.

Chesapeake police officers responded to the 1000 block of Back Road around 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, after receiving a call that the boy fell from the Chesapeake and Albemarle Railroad Bridge and into the intercoastal waterway.

