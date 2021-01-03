Police searching for missing 10-year-old girl out of Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl who ran away from her home Sunday afternoon.

Leiyah Smith, of the 200 block of Lochaven Drive in Newport News, was last seen in the woods behind her residence between 4:15 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

She is described as a Black female, about 4 feet 5 inches to 4 feet 6 inches with a thin build.

She has brown curly hair that may be in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing NFL Eagles pajamas, a black and green jacket, and black rain boots.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call Newport News Emergency Communications at 757–247–2500.





This is a breaking news story.