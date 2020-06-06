Police searching for driver who fled from serious crash on S. Independence Blvd; delays expected

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a crash that left one man with serious injuries in Virginia Beach on Saturday.

The call came in at about 2:40 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash in the 1400 block of South Independence Boulevard.

Officers arrived on the scene and found one of the drivers, an adult man, who was seriously injured. According to police officials, he had to be extricated out of the vehicle by members of the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

The victim was brought to a local hospital for his injuries. There were no other passengers with him during the crash.

The second vehicle involved fled the scene of the crash. Police are looking for the driver who is believed to be in an older model, burgundy Ford Explorer with front and driver side damage.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area of South Independence Boulevard. The traffic is extremely heavy and is being diverted for the investigation.

As of 3:50 p.m., this case is still active and the roadway is expected to be closed for the next hour.

A detour through South Plaza Trail is recommended until the scene is clear.

This case remains under investigation by members of the Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT). No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). You can also submit a tip via P3tips.com or by downloading the P3 Tips app available in Apple iTunes and Google Play Stores.

This is a breaking news story.

