Police search for suspect following deadly Norfolk hit-and-run accident

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police in Norfolk are investigating a fatal hit and run accident at the intersection of Saint Paul’s Boulevard and E Charlotte Street.

Norfolk dispatchers say the call came in around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators later determined that a woman was walking in the crosswalk at Saint Paul’s Blvd and E. Charlotte Street when she was struck by a dark-colored sedan traveling southbound.

The vehicle then fled the scene.

#NPDNews. Pedestrian dies following hit-and-run crash; detectives seeking information. For more information, please visit https://t.co/2UlpT7Dj5z pic.twitter.com/mybQYnVuJ4 — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) November 24, 2019

Upon arrival, police found the woman lying in the roadway where she was pronounced deceased.

Police say the woman’s identity will be released once her family has been notified.

Anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

This is a Breaking News Story, stay with WAVY.com for updates.