Police: Remains of missing 76-year-old woman from Virginia Beach found

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police said the remains of a missing 76-year-old woman who was last seen Tuesday morning in the Ocean Lakes/Dam Neck area of Virginia Beach have been found.

The family of Shu Jin Wu said she was last seen around 7:30 Tuesday morning, February 17, when she went to take the trash out at her home in the 1500 block of Gallery Ave. The family dialed 911 a few hours later to report her missing, police said.

Officials said the remains were found around 6:50 a.m. Saturday behind a Food Lion at General Booth and Dam Neck Road. The Food Lion is a quarter-mile from where she lived.

Wu did not speak English, but did speak Mandarin, and does not have her cell phone.

Hundreds gathered at Beach Fellowship Church Saturday morning for the fourth day of searching for Wu just before her remains were found.

Photo Courtesy – Regina Mobley

Police have not stated whether there was foul play involved.

