Police: ‘No criminal intent and no charges will be filed’ in Suffolk Lyft driver possible child abduction incident

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police say that the Lyft driver possibly involved in a child abduction Thursday will not be charged and they say there was no criminal intent involved.

Police also say the investigation into the incident has been completed.

Dispatchers were notified of the incident at 11:22 a.m. on Dec. 10. A caller stated that an 11-month-old child was abducted by a Lyft driver in the 7300 block of Harbour Towne Parkway.

By 12:36 p.m., police say the child had been located and returned to his family.

There is no other information at this time.

