Police: ‘No criminal intent and no charges will be filed’ in Suffolk Lyft driver possible child abduction incident

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police say that the Lyft driver possibly involved in a child abduction Thursday will not be charged and they say there was no criminal intent involved.

RELATED: Possible child abduction involving a Lyft driver reported in Suffolk

Police also say the investigation into the incident has been completed.

Dispatchers were notified of the incident at 11:22 a.m. on Dec. 10. A caller stated that an 11-month-old child was abducted by a Lyft driver in the 7300 block of Harbour Towne Parkway.

By 12:36 p.m., police say the child had been located and returned to his family.

There is no other information at this time.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.