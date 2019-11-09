Police: Man arrested following deadly hit-and-run accident in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) -Police in Norfolk have arrested a man for fleeing the scene of a pedestrian-involved accident in the 5000 block of E. Princess Anne Rd.

The call came in at 11:10 a.m., Saturday morning.

First responders found 58-year-old Augustus Gibbs of Norfolk, lying in the road.

Medics transported Gibbs to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police have arrested 22-year-old Jayton Baker.

Baker has been charged with felony hit and run and is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Stay with WAVY.com, for updates.