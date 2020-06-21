Police investigating fatal shooting on Pleasant Valley Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night that left one dead and one with injuries.

That call came in just before 7:45 p.m. for a shooting near 4300 Pleasant Valley Road.

Police arrived on the scene and found two men with gunshot wounds — one was pronounced dead and the other transported to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life threatening.

Homicide Detectives are actively investigating this case, and there is currently no suspect information.

There is no further information at this time and police are still investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). You can also submit a tip via p3tips.com or by downloading the P3 Tips app available in Apple iTunes and Google Play Stores.

This is a breaking news story.

