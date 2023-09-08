PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police Officers are investigating a shooting in the 1000 Block of Horne Avenue.

After arriving on scene, first responders saw a 52-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

No information regarding severity of injuries, potential suspects or victim’s identity have been released yet.

This is an ongoing investigation.

