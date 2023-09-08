PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police Officers are investigating a shooting in the 1000 Block of Horne Avenue.
After arriving on scene, first responders saw a 52-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said. The victim was transported to a local hospital.
No information regarding severity of injuries, potential suspects or victim’s identity have been released yet.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.