Shooting in Walmart parking lot leaves 1 with injuries, police say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in a Walmart parking lot on Wednesday afternoon that left one with injuries.

The call came in just before 3 p.m. for the incident at the Walmart located at 1170 North Military Highway.

Police said there is one victim with injuries and this is an active scene, avoid the area.

#NPD are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the Walmart parking lot located at 1170 N Military Hwy. Call came in around 2:50. This is an active scene, please avoid the area. More details to follow. Submit a tip at https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5 or call 1-888-Lock-U-UP. pic.twitter.com/eJqjyhV4L5 — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) July 15, 2020

No further information is available at this time.

This is a breaking news story.

