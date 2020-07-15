Shooting in Walmart parking lot leaves 1 with injuries, police say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in a Walmart parking lot on Wednesday afternoon that left one with injuries.
The call came in just before 3 p.m. for the incident at the Walmart located at 1170 North Military Highway.
Police said there is one victim with injuries and this is an active scene, avoid the area.
No further information is available at this time.
This is a breaking news story.
