Police investigating homicide after 45-year-old man found dead near James City County motel

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating a homicide after a 45-year-old man was found dead over the weekend.

James City County Police say officers responded to the Motel Zuma located in the 6000 block of Richmond Road in the Lightfoot area around 7:20 p.m. Saturday regarding a man found dead in the grassy area near the parking lot.

The man was identified as 45-year-old Terrence Orlando Pressey. His body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Norfolk where an autopsy was performed and determined he was a victim of a homicide.

Police say the exact cause of death is being withheld for now as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

