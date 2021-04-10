Police investigating after person found shot and killed in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, VA. (WAVY) — Police are working to learn what lead up to a person being shot and killed Saturday morning in Newport News.

According to a police spokesperson, they got a call at 7:24 a.m. from someone reporting a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Moyer Road.

Once they got to the car, first responders say they found a male with gunshot wounds. They pronounced him dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

