Police investigating after injured man dies overnight in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Hampton are working to learn what led up to a man’s death on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson, first-responders got a call about a man down in the area of Magruder Boulevard and Nettles Lane around 12:40 a.m.

When they got to the location, officers say they found a 25-year-old man near the roadway with several injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where they say he later died.

Police have not released any information about the type of injuries the man had.

In a release Saturday morning, they said the manner and cause of death are still under investigation.

This is a breaking news story.

