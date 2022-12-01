VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting Thursday in Virginia Beach.

According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, police are currently investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Newtown Road.

There is a heavy police presence in the area and VBPD is asking people to please avoid the area.

Deputy Chief Sean Adams said that around 3:30 p.m. an officer was alerted to a stolen vehicle. The officer did a traffic stop on the vehicle and the occupants in the vehicle were armed.

Police said there was a struggle and that the officer did discharge their firearm during the struggle.

Chief Adams said the officer was treated for minor injuries on the scene. and was released. Two individuals were transported to local hospital for their injuries

In an update from police, the PIO is en route to the scene and says they will identify a staging area upon arrival.

10 On Your Side’s Lauryn Moss is on the scene and says VBPD is working in the Newtown Baker Crossing Shopping Center and the scene spans two of the shopping centers. Moss says that at least three forensic units were on the scene and counted at least 20 police cars.

@VBPD are investigating a shooting around the Newtown Baker Crossing. A Virginia Beach Mobile Command Unit just pulled up as well as a forensic team truck. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/jfsxT8UWpS — Lauryn Moss (@laurynmossWAVY) December 1, 2022

A VBPD mobile unit is seen coming onto the scene at this time as police presence continues to be heavy in the area.

Chopper 10 flew over the scene and saw a large number of police officers located around two vehicles in the parking lot. One of the vehicles can be seen with both its driver-side and passenger-side doors open.

The entire shopping center is blocked off at this time and police are also taping off part of the road located behind the shopping center.

Marcy Spencer was getting her hair done nearby, in the same shopping center, when she says she heard four shots fired, one after the other. She said she came outside and saw a man on the ground with gunshot wounds.

“My hairdresser, she fell apart, she cried. I’m trying to hold it together because I’m a very sensitive person. For this to happen, it makes no sense at all. None.”

No further information has been released at this time. 10 On Your Side is working to learn more regarding any victims and any additional information on the shooting.

