Police investigate neighborhood following fatal shooting of 14-year-old in Emporia

EMPORIA, Va. (WRIC) — A 14-year-old boy was found dead behind a home in Emporia following a shooting early Saturday morning.

Neighbors who live near the location of the shooting say Emporia is a small town and many of them knew the victim. The young teen, whose first name is Kron, is remembered by community members as a sweet and respectful boy.

Kron, the 14-year-old victim of Saturday’s shooting on Briggs Street. (Photo contributed by Gerlisa Moody)

His body was found last night behind a home on Briggs Street. The homeowner says she heard gunshots and called the police. A group somehow had made it into her yard and the victim was found dead there with a gunshot wound.

Police served a warrant on Greensville Avenue just one block from where the boy’s body was found. A SWAT Team was seen by an 8News reporter surrounding a home on the street on Saturday afternoon. Neighbors said they did not see anyone get arrested.

James Parker and Rashonda Greene, the residents of the searched home say they don’t know anything about the shooting. They say they were woken up this morning by police. The police told them a K9 dog led officers to their home and they needed to search it. Parker and Greene say they’ve been waiting outside all day.

“We was in here sleep and next thing we know, the police came knocking on the door, telling us to come out, we didn’t know what was going on,” Greene and Parker said.

The investigation is still ongoing. The Emporia Police Department asks that anyone with information call 434-634-2121.

