Man in serious condition after nearly drowning at the Oceanfront in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man is in serious condition after nearly drowning at the Oceanfront in Virginia Beach on Saturday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Emergency Communications received a call for a man in cardiac arrest on the beach at 9th Street. Police, EMS, and Lifeguards responded and provided life-saving services to the man.

Police said the initial investigation suggests there may be other medical factors that led to him going unconscious in the water. The man was transported to a local hospital for additional medical services, but his condition is serious.

According to witnesses, the man was in the ocean and had to be pulled out of the water after going unconscious.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a breaking news story.