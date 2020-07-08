Police: Barricade situation on 19th Street in VB closes nearby streets

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are working a barricade situation causing streets to close in the area of 19th Street.
The call came in just before 3:30 p.m. and police are asking people to avoid the area of the 500 block of 19th Street and streets in close proximity near Baltic Avenue.
Police said it is a possible suicidal person.
No further information is available.
This is a breaking news story.
