Police: Barricade situation on 19th Street in VB closes nearby streets

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are working a barricade situation causing streets to close in the area of 19th Street.

The call came in just before 3:30 p.m. and police are asking people to avoid the area of the 500 block of 19th Street and streets in close proximity near Baltic Avenue.

Police said it is a possible suicidal person.

No further information is available.

This is a breaking news story.

