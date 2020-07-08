Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 6:30pm

Police: Barricade situation on 19th Street in VB closes nearby streets

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are working a barricade situation causing streets to close in the area of 19th Street.

The call came in just before 3:30 p.m. and police are asking people to avoid the area of the 500 block of 19th Street and streets in close proximity near Baltic Avenue.

Police said it is a possible suicidal person.

No further information is available.

This is a breaking news story.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10