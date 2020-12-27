Police arrest man wanted in connection with double shooting involving the death of 7-year-old girl

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say one of the three men wanted in connection with a double shooting that resulted in the death of a 7-year-old girl has been arrested Sunday night.
Portsmouth Police Department’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the Special Investigations Unit say they arrested 23-year-old Avery Laquin Setzer of Petersburg, VA, “for the murder of 7-year-old Mylani L. Everette and the malicious wounding of an adult male.”
Setzer is in custody at the Portsmouth City Jail.
Detectives are still searching for 21-year-old Trevon Dionte Avery of Portsmouth, and 25-year-old Antonyo Jamal Taylor, of Portsmouth.
Portsmouth Police were dispatched to a local hospital after two people walked in with gunshot wounds Tuesday afternoon.
Officials said one of the victims, identified as 7-year-old Mylani, suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body. On Thursday, police said she succumbed to her injuries.
The other victim was a 28-year-old man. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.
This is a breaking news story.
