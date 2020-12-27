Police arrest man wanted in connection with double shooting involving the death of 7-year-old girl

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say one of the three men wanted in connection with a double shooting that resulted in the death of a 7-year-old girl has been arrested Sunday night.

Portsmouth Police Department’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the Special Investigations Unit say they arrested 23-year-old Avery Laquin Setzer of Petersburg, VA, “for the murder of 7-year-old Mylani L. Everette and the malicious wounding of an adult male.”

Setzer is in custody at the Portsmouth City Jail.

Detectives are still searching for 21-year-old Trevon Dionte Avery of Portsmouth, and 25-year-old Antonyo Jamal Taylor, of Portsmouth.

  • Antonyo Jamal Taylor
  • Trevon Dionte Avery

Portsmouth Police were dispatched to a local hospital after two people walked in with gunshot wounds Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said one of the victims, identified as 7-year-old Mylani, suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body. On Thursday, police said she succumbed to her injuries.

The other victim was a 28-year-old man. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

This is a breaking news story.

