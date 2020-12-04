Police arrest 2 people in connection with life-threatening shooting on Lynnhaven Parkway in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police arrested two people Friday in connection with a life-threatening shooting that happened Thursday on Lynnhaven Parkway in Virginia Beach.

Police arrested 22-year-old E’ze Anyanwu Pritchard, of Virginia Beach, on multiple firearm violations including use of a firearm in commission of a felony, felonious assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police also arrested 24-year-old Verneka Lynnae Wiggins, of Virginia Beach, on charges of accessory after the fact in a felony.

On Thursday afternoon, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Lynnhaven Parkway and Centerville Turnpike.

When they arrived, officers found the victim at the scene in the 5500 block of Lynnhaven with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicated the man was in his car on Lynnhaven Parkway when he was shot.

After gathering additional information through the investigation, they believe that Pritchard and Wiggins did not know the victim. They also said is it believed that the shooting was not a random act of violence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.