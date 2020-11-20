Police: 2 children reported missing last week out of Portsmouth found safe, mother arrested on custody charges

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police say that the two children who were reported missing last week out of Portsmouth have been found safe and the mother, wanted on custody charges, has been arrested.

According to a statement released by Portsmouth Police on Nov. 19, the children were found unharmed in Chicago with their mother, 34-year-old Amanda Stanley.

Stanley was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on “outstanding warrants.”

On Nov. 13, Portsmouth Police issued a statement regarding the missing girls saying that Asha’Aroya Reign Stanley, 2, and Ava’Royal Ase Stanley, 4, were last seen on Nov. 6 at their daycare located at Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth with Stanley.

Stanley had multiple outstanding warrants to include violation of custody orders and capias out of Chesapeake, according to police.

Amanda Stanley, 34

(Courtesy: Portsmouth Police)



Asha’Aroya Reign Stanley, 2, and Ava’Royal Ase Stanley, 4

(Courtesy: Portsmouth Police)

Anyone with information is urged to contact Portsmouth Police Detective Misiewicz at 757-359-7482 or dial 911.