NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — One person has been taken to a hospital after being hit by a car.

According to police dispatch, they received a call at 6:58 Sunday night to the area of Madison Ave. and 32nd St. for an accident.

Once on scene, first-responders say they located a person who had been hit by a vehicle.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

10 On Your Side has reached out to police for more information.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.