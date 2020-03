NORFOLK, V.a. (WAVY) – A person was found dead inside a home after an early morning fire in the 9600 block of Grove Avenue.

According to a tweet by Norfolk Fire-Rescue, crews responded to the home around 5:00 a.m. The fire was out before they arrived on scene.

Fire units responded to the 9600 block of Grove Ave. around 5:00am this morning. The fire was out before units arrived. One adult fatality was found inside the structure. Fire Investigators are on scene. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue (@norfolkfireresc) March 7, 2020

The person found dead inside is an adult. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

