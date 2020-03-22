Peninsula Health District reports three additional coronavirus deaths

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health released three new deaths related to the coronavirus on Sunday.

Of the Peninsula residents, two previously tested positive and the third was a newly positive case.

All three were females in their 80’s and hospitalized. One was a resident of a long-term care facility.

The three patients were from Newport News, Williamsburg and James City County.

It is unknown how the three women contracted the virus at this time.

This is breaking news story that will be updated as information becomes available.

Latest News