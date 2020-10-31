Original James Bond actor Sean Connery dies at 90

Sean Connery, an award-winning actor who starred in James Bond films, has died, BBC and Variety reported. He was 90.

Thomas Sean Connery was born in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Aug. 25, 1930.

Connery dropped out of school at the age of 13 and joined the Royal Navy when he became of legal age.

In 1955, Connery made his film debut in an uncredited role in the British movie “Lilacs in the Spring.”

After meeting producer Albert “Cubby” Broccoli in 1961, Connery was cast as the first-ever James Bond. He played Agent 007 in five consecutive films: “Dr. No,” “From Russia with Love,” “Goldfinger,” “Thunderball” and “You Only Live Twice.”

Connery reprised the character two more times, once in 1971 in “Diamonds are Forever” and his final Bond film, “Never Say Never Again” in 1983.

After leaving the successful franchise, Connery went on to star in a number of popular films, including “Murder on the Orient Express,” “The Man Who Would Be King,” “The Wind and the Lion,” “Time Bandits,” “Highlander,” “The Hunt for Red October,” “Rising Sun,” “The Rock,” “Finding Forrester,” “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen” and “The Untouchables,” for which Connery won an Oscar for best supporting actor.

In 2005, Connery officially retired from acting.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

