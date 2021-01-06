Northam sends Virginia National Guard, 200 state troopers to assist at Capitol

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced he is sending members of the Virginia National Guard along with 200 Virginia State Troopers to assist at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

The move is per the mayor’s request after supporters of President Donald Trump marched on the building Wednesday while members of the U.S. House and Senate met to record the vote tally affirming Joe Biden as the next president.

As of 3:45 p.m., the Senate has recessed its debate over an objection to the results of the Electoral College after protesters forced police to lock down the building. One person has also reportedly been shot.

