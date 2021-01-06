Northam sends Virginia National Guard, 200 state troopers to assist at Capitol

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced he is sending members of the Virginia National Guard along with 200 Virginia State Troopers to assist at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
The move is per the mayor’s request after supporters of President Donald Trump marched on the building Wednesday while members of the U.S. House and Senate met to record the vote tally affirming Joe Biden as the next president.
As of 3:45 p.m., the Senate has recessed its debate over an objection to the results of the Electoral College after protesters forced police to lock down the building. One person has also reportedly been shot.
This is a breaking news story.
