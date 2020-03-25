Northam reports three additional coronavirus deaths in Virginia

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced in the news conference on Wednesday that Virginia has three additional coronavirus related deaths.
Two of them were reported by the Peninsula Health District and one from the Danville Health District.
Further details have not been released and we will continue to keep you updated as information becomes available.
Daily coronavirus update in Virginia.
Latest News
