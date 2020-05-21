North Carolina announces first reported case of COVID-19 related syndrome in child

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina has its first reported case of an inflammatory syndrome associated with COVID-19 in a child.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported the first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children associated with COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.

Health officials said children usually experience mild symptoms associated with COVID-19. Recently, a possible link has been found between COVID-19 and MIS-C, a serious inflammatory disease in some children and teenagers who have current or recent infections.

NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said she can’t share more information about this specific child, but she said the child is at home and doing well.

The first cases of MIS-C were reported in the United Kingdom in late April and in the United States in New York City in early May.

Health Officials said most children with MIS-C have a fever of 100.4 degrees that lasts several days. Other symptoms include:

Irritability or decreased activity

Abdominal pain without another explanation

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Rash

Conjunctivitis (red or pink eyes)

Poor feeding

Red, cracked lips or red, bumpy tongue that looks like a strawberry

Swollen hands and feet, which might also be red

NCDHHS said it is requesting the reporting of suspected cases of MIS-C from all health care providers.

Health Officials said MIS-C is a rare condition, but as COVID-19 cases increase, there is a possibility of more MIS-C cases reported.

If your child has a fever that’s lasted for several days, along with any of the above symptoms, NCDHHS said you should call your child’s doctor immediately.

MIS-C is not contagious, but children with these symtpoms could have COVID-19 or another infection that is contagious, health officials said.

