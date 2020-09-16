Norfolk Police searching for missing woman last seen with 1-year-old daughter

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing woman who was last seen with her one-year-old daughter in Norfolk.

Jeny Pinto, 26, was last seen Sept. 8, in the 1100 block of Jernigan Avenue with her daughter.

Pinto is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and does not speak English.

10 On Your Side is working to find out more about the one-year-old girl and details surrounding the case.

Detectives are concerned for Pinto’s well-being and are asking anyone who has seen her, or who has information about her whereabouts, to call the Norfolk Police Department non-emergency number at (757) 441-5610.

This is a breaking news story.