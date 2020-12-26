Norfolk Police respond to possible bomb threat at Premium Outlets

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Dispatch confirmed that police responded to a report of a bomb threat Saturday night at a local shopping center.

Dispatch says the call came in at 8:31 p.m. via phone for the threat at 1600 Premium Outlets Boulevard. As of 9 p.m., dispatch officials say nothing has been found.

No injuries have been reported and crews are actively investigating.

There is no further information at this time.

This is a breaking news story.