NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Dispatch confirmed that police responded to a report of a bomb threat Saturday night at a local shopping center.
Dispatch says the call came in at 8:31 p.m. via phone for the threat at 1600 Premium Outlets Boulevard. As of 9 p.m., dispatch officials say nothing has been found.
No injuries have been reported and crews are actively investigating.
There is no further information at this time.
This is a breaking news story.
Latest News
- Norfolk Police respond to possible bomb threat at Premium Outlets
- Police investigating possible incident involving group of juveniles at Lynnhaven Mall
- Man injured in shooting on Rochambeau Drive in Williamsburg
- UPDATE: Police confirm one shot at Valley View Mall; search for shooter continues
- Richmond FBI looking for help with three cold cases