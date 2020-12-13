Norfolk Police respond to possible bomb threat near BJ’s Wholesale in Janaf Shopping Center

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are currently on the scene of a possible bomb threat near BJ’s Wholesale Sunday evening.

The call came in for the incident at 3:52 p.m. and the store is located at 5820 E. Virginia Beach Boulevard in the Janaf Shopping Center in Norfolk.

There is no further information at this time.

This is a breaking news story.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10