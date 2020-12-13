Norfolk Police respond to possible bomb threat near BJ’s Wholesale in Janaf Shopping Center

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are currently on the scene of a possible bomb threat near BJ’s Wholesale Sunday evening.
The call came in for the incident at 3:52 p.m. and the store is located at 5820 E. Virginia Beach Boulevard in the Janaf Shopping Center in Norfolk.
There is no further information at this time.
This is a breaking news story.
