Norfolk police: Man seriously hurt in overnight shooting on Chesapeake Street

NORFOLK, V.a. (WAVY) – A man is seriously hurt after an overnight shooting on Chesapeake Street.

In a tweet, police said officers were dispatched to the 9300 block of Chesapeake Street for an adult man suffering from a gun shot wound at 1:12 a.m. That’s off of Chesapeake Boulevard in the Ocean View area of the city.

Paramedics took the victim to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any further information.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with WAVY on air and online for updates.