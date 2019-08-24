Norfolk Police investigating Friday night shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot.

Police say the victim was found in the 1500 block of IKEA Way at 11:45 Friday night.

They later released in a tweet that he was taken to Norfolk General with life-threatening injuries.

As of Saturday morning, dispatch confirms that units are still on scene investigating.

In a statement to 10 On Your Side, an IKEA Norfolk Loyalty Manager says, “No coworkers or customers were involved and our hearts are with the victim, but the store is unaffected and open for business today.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line or go to p3tips.com.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.