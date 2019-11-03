Man found stabbed to death on Bluestone Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, V.a. (WAVY) – A man is dead after someone stabbed him to death, police say.

According to a tweet sent out just before 7:00 a.m. Sunday, officers found the victim lying in the road with stab wounds in the 3800 block of Bluestone Avenue.

That’s near ODU’s campus, but not on campus. ODU police responded to the scene.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police are looking for a suspect. If you know anything, call the crimeline at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

