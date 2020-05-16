Norfolk Police investigating crash at E. Bayview Blvd; life-threatening injuries, all lanes closed

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon leaving one with serious injuries.

The call came in just after 5:15 p.m. for a crash at the intersection of East Bayview Boulevard and Tidewater Drive.

A man has been transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening.

Police officials later said the crash occurred in the 400 block of East Bayview Boulevard and all traffic lanes are closed at this time.

Crews are still on the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

Latest News