Norfolk Police identify suspect and victim of fatal E. Princess Anne Road shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police were investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night in the 800 block of E. Princess Anne Road, leaving one man dead and two others with injures.
Dispatchers received the call at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday.
According to Norfolk Police, officers arrived on scene and found three men suffering from gunshot wounds.
One man was pronounced dead on the scene, one was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the third suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The deceased man was later identified as 19-year-old Alonzo Roane of Virginia Beach.
Police also report that they identified the possible shooter as the man transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is believed to be 21-year-old Solomon J. Miller of Norfolk.
Miller is being treated for his injuries and held on charges of second-degree murder, malicious wounding, and two counts of use of a firearm.
Police ask anyone with additional information to contact the Norfolk Police Department or call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
This is a breaking news story, stay with WAVY.com for updates.
