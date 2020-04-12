Norfolk Police identify suspect and victim of fatal E. Princess Anne Road shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police were investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night in the 800 block of E. Princess Anne Road, leaving one man dead and two others with injures.

Dispatchers received the call at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday.

According to Norfolk Police, officers arrived on scene and found three men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man was pronounced dead on the scene, one was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the third suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The deceased man was later identified as 19-year-old Alonzo Roane of Virginia Beach.

Police also report that they identified the possible shooter as the man transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is believed to be 21-year-old Solomon J. Miller of Norfolk.

Miller is being treated for his injuries and held on charges of second-degree murder, malicious wounding, and two counts of use of a firearm.

Photo courtesy of 10 On Your Side’s Photojournalist Cortez Grayson.

Photo courtesy of 10 On Your Side’s Photojournalist Cortez Grayson.

Police ask anyone with additional information to contact the Norfolk Police Department or call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a breaking news story, stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts