Nine displaced after Suffolk house fire

SUFFOLK, Va. – Nine people are without a home after a fire.

It happened around 3:04 A.M. Sunday at a residential apartment building in the 300 block of Wellons Street.

Officials say when they arrived on scene, black smoke was coming from the front door and flames were visible from the back of the apartment building.

Residents had to be evacuated from the second floor of the building by fire crews.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

All nine adult occupants are being assisted by the American Red Cross.