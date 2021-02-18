Newport News police working barricade, tactical situation at apartment complex

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police say a report of shots fired inside an apartment Thursday evening turned into a tactical barricade situation.

Newport News dispatchers said the call came in reporting the incident around 4:44 p.m. in the 5400 block of Arlington Avenue.

Officers responded and learned a man had fired two shots into an interior wall inside a residence. The neighbors next door weren’t hurt, and safely left their apartment.

Police attempted to make contact with the man, who would not come out of the apartment.

After several attempts, police called a tactical situation at 6:16 p.m.

The situation was ongoing as of 8 p.m.

The investigation is also ongoing, police said.

