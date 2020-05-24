Missing 21-year-old woman found safe in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. WAVY) — Newport News Police were searching for a missing woman on Saturday night who was in need of her medication due to a medical condition.
DeJa Moore-Curry, 21, was last seen at 5 p.m. in the 400 block of Lees Mill Drive in Newport News.
Moore-Curry was described as a black female with a light complexion, about 5-foot-2 about 125 pounds. She has brown eyes, red hair in braids, and wears red-framed glasses. Her left arm is in a blue cast.
As of 10:20 p.m., Moore-Curry was found safe and unharmed.
