Newport News Police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police need the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Amaya Keller was last seen on May 28, in Newport News, and has not been seen or heard from since then.

Her family and friends are concerned for her well-being.

Keller is 5’4 and weighs about 115 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie and light grey sweatpants. She has a tattoo on her right hip.

If you have any information on Keller’s whereabouts, contact the Newport News Police Department at 757-247-2500.

Latest News