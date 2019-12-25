Newport News PD investigate deadly auto-pedestrian crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — One man is dead and another has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Newport News Police officials say they were dispatched to an auto-pedestrian crash near the intersection of Wickham Avenue and 18th Street around 5:42 p.m., Tuesday.

Upon arrival, police discovered an adult male lying in the road, deceased.

Another adult male was taken to the hospital suffering life-threatening injuries.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed the first male was lying in the roadway when the second male stopped to render aid. Police do not know the circumstances of why the first male was lying in the road.

Police say the driver of the SUV was unaware of the individuals in the roadway and struck them both.

There is no further information to release at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.